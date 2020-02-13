Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $69,246.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

