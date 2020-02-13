Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,498,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,911,000 after purchasing an additional 181,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

