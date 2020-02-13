Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 10,072 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.