Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.26% of PGT Innovations worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

