Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,561 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.