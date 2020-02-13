Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of CommVault Systems worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

