Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 642,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 747,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 390,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

