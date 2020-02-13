Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 573 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $5,351,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

NYSE:RNR opened at $198.68 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $141.00 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

