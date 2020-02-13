Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,733,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

