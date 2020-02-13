Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,935,000 after acquiring an additional 325,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 850,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

