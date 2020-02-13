Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Rambus worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 950.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 603,301 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $490,742 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

