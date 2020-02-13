Cambium Networks (CMBM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) is one of 45 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cambium Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million N/A -20.00 Cambium Networks Competitors $4.10 billion $296.07 million 7.11

Cambium Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Cambium Networks Competitors -710.15% 73.56% -3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cambium Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cambium Networks Competitors 555 1974 2452 151 2.43

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.68%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cambium Networks peers beat Cambium Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

