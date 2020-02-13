Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CMBM opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

