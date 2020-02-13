Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,799 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $478,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 101,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.