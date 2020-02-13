Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

NEM opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

