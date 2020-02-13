Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 103,822 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 103,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 658,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

