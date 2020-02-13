Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,591 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Twitter by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 228,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 164,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,489. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

