Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,153 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.06 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

