Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.