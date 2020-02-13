Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 202,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

