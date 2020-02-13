Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 360,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 337,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.