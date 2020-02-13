Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 52,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,583,805 shares of company stock worth $118,892,012 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

