Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $58.57.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

