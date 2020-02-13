Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,499 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 602.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.71% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 122,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

