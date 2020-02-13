Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,927 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

