Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,410 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

