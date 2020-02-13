Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $429.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.