Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) to Hold

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

TSE:PVG traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,916. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.74.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

