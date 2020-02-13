Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Avalara has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,934. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

