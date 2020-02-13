Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

