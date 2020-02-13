Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $81,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $273.53. 269,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.