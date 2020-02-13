CanYaCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $87.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $87.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.06075834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00128206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

