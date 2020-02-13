Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.11. Capital Drilling has a 12 month low of GBX 7.96 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

