Capricoin (CPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,983.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $38,983.00 and approximately $9,011.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.