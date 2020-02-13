Carboncoin Price Up 20.1% This Week (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $115,902.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

