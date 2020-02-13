Cardano Price Hits $0.0678 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $258.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitbns and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027723 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012175 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.02721369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000702 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Coinnest, Indodax, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, Gate.io, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Coinbe, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Exmo and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.