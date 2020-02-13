Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 1,922,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

