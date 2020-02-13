Cardtronics (CATM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

