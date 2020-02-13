Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

TSE CJT opened at C$123.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.75.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.75.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

