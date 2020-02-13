CargoX One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,266.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $9,266.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

