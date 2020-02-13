CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 24,010 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,805,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,942,129.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 1,572,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,182.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

