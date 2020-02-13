CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 18,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $662,400.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,512. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.