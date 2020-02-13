Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 7 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £149.03 ($196.04).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,123 ($27.93) per share, with a total value of £148.61 ($195.49).

On Thursday, December 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,028 ($26.68) per share, with a total value of £141.96 ($186.74).

On Friday, November 15th, Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total transaction of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

LON GOG remained flat at $GBX 2,134 ($28.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 81,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,764 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

GOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

