Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.22

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Carsales.Com’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

ASX:CAR traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$18.99 ($13.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,088,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. Carsales.Com has a 1 year low of A$11.02 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of A$18.25 ($12.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41.

About Carsales.Com

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

