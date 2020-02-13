carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $1.53 million and $3,314.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

