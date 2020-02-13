Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

