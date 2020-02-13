Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.