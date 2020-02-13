Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.