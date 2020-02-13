Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 32,688 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS:ECH opened at $31.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.