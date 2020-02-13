Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,765 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 429,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

ENB opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

